'Laapataa Ladies' fame Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava reunite for music video

The Laapataa Ladies co-stars Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta have reunited for a music video titled Saccha Wala Pyaar, sung by Tulsi Kumar and Vishal Mishra.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is a heartfelt ode to true love. The three minute 32 seconds music video is set against the mesmerising landscapes of Leh, and stars Tulsi alongside Sparsh and Pratibha.

Expressing his joy at being part of this project, Sparsh said, "Working on Saccha Wala Pyaar was an incredible experience. The song is beautifully composed and sung, and the visuals of Leh in the video are breathtaking. The old taste in composition layered with new-age beats takes the song to the next level. It was an honor to collaborate with Tulsi ma'am, Vishal sir, and my friend Pratibha to bring this beautiful love story to life."

Tulsi commented, "Saccha Wala Pyaar is a song that resonates with the purest emotions of love. I have done a lot of romantic songs in the past but in this one, we have experimented with my tone and scale to give it a very youthful and fresh sound."