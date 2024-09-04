Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased out his commercial office space in the bustling Andheri area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh, as per a transaction reviewed by a real-estate portal.

The ‘Leave and Licence’ agreement, formalised this month, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh. Ajay’s office is situated in Signature Tower developed by Lotus Developers.

The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, a prime location in Mumbai’s western suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, metro station, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office space. The locality’s vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub.