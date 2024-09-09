Amitabh Bachchan reflects on ageing: ‘This face I see now was something else years ago’

“I await the call from the GOJ on another Sunday and wonder which face they will relate to— the one that has received so much love and attention despite its changes,” he mused. “The cheers I hear from below my window comfort me with hope.”

He added a contemplative note about the transient nature of life and attention, “Life and attention are fleeting—both eventually wither and end. The only certainty is that everything eventually comes to an end.”

The veteran actor also touched upon the Ganapati festivities, offering his prayers for blessings and guidance. “As the celebrations of Ganapati begin, we seek the blessings of the mighty savior for peace and accomplishment, and may life be filled with happiness, as happiness is the ultimate goal.”

He concluded with a reflection on the genuine enthusiasm of his well-wishers, noting how it has positively impacted him. “The cheers were sincere, and the enthusiasm was deeply valued. It changed many faces, including mine—despite the ‘sher’,” he added.