From ‘Steve Jobs’ to ‘50 Shades of Grey’: SRK gives a peek into his library

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also an avid reader and shared a glimpse of his library and the books he likes to read.

A video of Shah Rukh was shared by Liberty Books, where SRK was seen talking about some of his favourite books from his library.

“I read Blink a long time back, so I don't know what each individual part is, but I think it was about how in competition the guy who blinks first is the one who's going to go down. It's a very aggressive thing to say, but there's this talk about taking any business, anything that you love and making it a success,” he said in the clip.

He then went on to talk about Save the Cat series. “It's very interesting to read every time. Blake Snyder's Save the Cat series on screenplay writing. So any of you wanting to be writers, I don't know where Blake is, but I endorse this book the most. I think it's really cool,” Shah Rukh said. He further noted that it is the “best book” on screenplay writing he has read.

SRK then picked up the book Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson. “That's how it's pronounced. This book here kind of changed my way of thinking about business. I used to do a lot of stuff and then I kind of got to know that you should focus on only one thing. So we changed all that. We stopped television and some advertising production. No, we'll just make films and we'll do visual effects,” he said. “A lot of stuff that I don't agree with. But then who am I to disagree with Steve Jobs?”