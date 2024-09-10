Zeenat Aman reveals why she finds most ‘designer outfits unwearable’

Veteran star and fashion icon Zeenat Aman is a casual dresser and said that she finds most designer outfits unwearable.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself wearing a sculpted 3D dress in earthy shade, which she said that she is giving her best dog breed “Komondor” impression.

“I’ve been blessed by the hand of many a genius in my life. The very best in not just cinema, but also fashion. The formidably talented Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Academy award winner, designed my costumes for over 15 movies including Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” she wrote.

She said Bhanu was prolific and meticulous, and soon after our first partnership had a mannequin made to her measurements. “It would stand in her studio, and on this inanimate bust she would actualise the fantastical ideas that appeared in her mind. I only had to pop in very occasionally for trials, an arrangement that was most suitable to my schedule.”