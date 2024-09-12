Malaika Arora shares statement after father’s demise, requests privacy

Actress Malaika Arora has shared a statement in the light of her father Anil Kuldip Mehta’s demise.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening and shared a note with a monochromatic picture of her father. She shared that the family is still in shock, and has requested privacy in these testing times. The actress also shared the names of her pets in the official statement on social media.

She wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend.”

She further mentioned, “Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy.”