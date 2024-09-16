Shahid Kapoor brings out his inner Punjabi munda as he grooves to 'Jee Karda'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Monday captivated his fans with a dazzling display of his dance prowess, showcasing his quirky bhangra moves to the energetic beats of the song Jee Karda.

Shahid, who has 46.9 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video in which he can be seen wearing a grey hoodie and matching joggers.

The handsome hunk is grooving to Jee Karda at his residence. The song is from the 2008 action comedy film Singh Is Kinng. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood and Sudhanshu Pandey.