Shahid Kapoor brings out his inner Punjabi munda as he grooves to 'Jee Karda'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Monday captivated his fans with a dazzling display of his dance prowess, showcasing his quirky bhangra moves to the energetic beats of the song Jee Karda.
Shahid, who has 46.9 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video in which he can be seen wearing a grey hoodie and matching joggers.
The handsome hunk is grooving to Jee Karda at his residence. The song is from the 2008 action comedy film Singh Is Kinng. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood and Sudhanshu Pandey.
The post is captioned as, "When JEE KARDA then ME KARDA #bhangra". The video got 974K views in just 20 minutes. Fans took to the comment section and wrote, "Living for thisss", "You made my day!!", "Dancing his heart out" and "cutayyy".
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller Deva. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.
Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. The film is set to release on February 14, next year.