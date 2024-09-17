Zeenat Aman stuns in Goa photo shoot; says, 'Born to be Flamboyant'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has dazzled her Instagram followers once again with her latest photoshoot in Goa, further cementing her title as the 'Queen of Instagram.' In the stunning shoot, Aman is seen in a striking gown paired with a zebra-print cape.

In her Instagram post, Aman playfully refers to herself as a "Bird-of-Paradise," embracing her innate flamboyance and zest for life. She reflects on the joy of working with familiar collaborators and describes the creative process behind the shoot.

Her post read, " Just call me a Bird-of-Paradise. Born to be flamboyant and ever-ready to take wing. As a self-professed home-bird, there is something just so wonderful about home-brewed ideas and projects. The ease and comfort of these are unparalleled. On this last visit to Goa, @zanuski and @carapiranha invited over their talented friends @taniafadte and @taralouphoto for a morning of dress-up at @birdsongmoira”

The fashionably inclined actress teamed up with designer Tania Alfonso Fadte, known for styling celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to curate the look.

Zeenat also shares anecdotes from the shoot, including the guerrilla-style photography by Tara Lou and her team, and the challenge of dealing with Goa's unpredictable weather. Despite battling the humidity, Aman took charge of her own hair and makeup, adding a personal touch to the photos.

She added, "Any flaws in the pictures are of my making - I did my own hair and makeup, while fighting a losing battle with the humidity! On this note, I’d love for you to leave me a comment on any fashion faux pas you may have made. Believe me, we’ve all been there (sic)."

She invites her followers to share their own fashion mishaps, creating a warm and relatable connection with her audience.