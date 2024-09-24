Shreya Ghoshal becomes first Indian artiste to be titled Equal Global Ambassador for Spotify

Often referred to as the Queen of Dynamics, Shreya is one of the most prolific singers of India. She began learning music at the age of four. At the age of six, she started her formal training in classical music.

At the age of 16, she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother after she won the television singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. Shortly, she won a National Award for her work in the 2002 film SLB directorial Devdas.

Shreya established herself as one of the popular singers in India with Piyu Bole, Mere Dholna, Barso Re, Ooh La La, Chikni Chameli, Deewani Mastani and Param Sundari, Dheere Jalna, Yeh Ishq Haaye, Pherari Mon, Jeev Rangla and Maayava Thooyava. She has also been featured five times in the Forbes list of the top 100 celebrities from India.