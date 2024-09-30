Deepika Padukone embraces new chapter as a homemaker and mom

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, currently enjoying the joys of motherhood, recently shared a playful video dedicated to her husband, Ranveer Singh. In the light-hearted clip, Deepika humorously depicts her anticipation while waiting for him to come home, highlighting the warmth and fun of their family life.

Deepika posted the delightful video on her Instagram Stories, where she boasts an impressive 80.2 million followers. The clip, titled "Me when my husband tells me he will be home at 5:00 and it's now 5:01," features a toddler peeking through the door with binoculars, perfectly capturing the essence of eagerly waiting for a loved one. Deepika tagged Ranveer and added a cheerful smiley sticker, enhancing the moment’s charm.

On September 8, the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl, marking a new chapter in their journey together. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in beautiful ceremonies at Lake Como, combining traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj customs.

On the professional front, Deepika portrayed the lead role alongside Ranveer in the acclaimed historical romance Bajirao Mastani (2015) and played Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat (2018). Her recent projects include Gehraiyaan, Pathaan, Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD. Fans can look forward to seeing her and Ranveer together again in the upcoming Rohit Shetty film, Singham Again.