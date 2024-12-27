Sai Abhyankkar opens up about his 2024 success, upcoming projects, and why he will never become an actor

2024 has been exceptionally good for you. How did you handle all the attention?

I try to steer clear of social media and focus on my next projects. Most of the time, since I don’t have my phone with me, my Instagram and Twitter accounts are not very active. I make an effort to distance myself from the pull of fame and that energy, staying grounded without getting caught up in it.

Did the fame get overwhelming at any given point in time?

I’m really happy, and every time I look back at my journey, I thank God for being so kind to me. I believe my prayers, along with the support of my parents and gurus, have played a huge role in making this all possible. It’s all come to fruition because of them. I never take ownership of my success, as I know it’s primarily thanks to my parents and gurus.

You mentioned that your musical journey started at the age of six. What was it like growing up in a home filled with music?

I was always surrounded by music, especially Hindustani, Indian, and Western classical, along with other rooted genres. I started listening to these kinds of music at a very young age, and it has had a significant impact on me.

Given that both of your parents are highly successful in their respective careers, did that ever create any pressure for you?

When my first song was released, the audience didn’t know who my parents were. So, I never felt any pressure to prove myself. I simply focused on giving my best and putting in 100% effort. For me, the real joy and happiness came from the process of creating music.

Do you seek tips and feedback from your parents?

I never showed my songs until they were finished. Once I completed them, I’d share the songs with my parents, and if they had any suggestions, I would consider them. But most of the time, I tend to be quite stubborn with my ideas.

What’s your creative process like?

I try to infuse my emotions into the music, creating whatever resonates with me and reflects what I’ve been listening to. I have around 600 to 700 songs right now, and I keep working on new music every day. My goal is to have a collection of about 1,500 or 1,600 songs by next year.

Katchi Sera took the internet by storm, and then Aasa Kooda followed in its footsteps. How did that make you feel?

I focus on giving my 100% and just forget about the song later. Most of the time, I lock myself in the studio, working on one thing or another. I try to block everything else out. The third single will be out sooner than you think. This new track will be a proper blend of Tamil and Mexican influences, with a rustic and rooted sound. There will be plenty of surprises for the audience, including the fact that, for the first time, they’ll see me dancing throughout the video.

Has work on the LCU started?

Yes, the work is well underway. There are about seven to eight songs, with three in English and four in Tamil. All of them are ready, and they’ll be released one by one.

Who are your inspirations in music?

MSV sir, Sirkazhi Govindarajan sir, Ilaiyaraaja sir, AR Rahman sir, and many others. These musicians are the ones I grew up listening to, and they’ve played a huge role in shaping what I do today. They are true legends, and I try to follow in their footsteps, constantly learning from their work.

What’s the update on Suriya 45?

Things are moving really fast, and everything is happening quickly. My main focus for this film is to deliver a blockbuster album. There will be a lot of tracks, and by God’s grace, I believe all of them will be hits. Of course, there’s pressure, but if I dwell on it, it will only stress me out. I don’t think about that. I’ve always been in a creative space, making new music every day, listening to various artistes, and practicing a lot. That helps me stay focused on the process.

What are your other interests when you are not composing music?

I enjoy watching films, especially retro movies and those with strong values and meaningful messages.

Would you ever consider becoming an actor?

Never ever! First of all, I don’t know how to act. Secondly, there are so many incredible actors already, so why would I want to spoil cinema? I’ll stick to making music for films. I’d love to hear great scripts, but music is my game, and I want to stay in that field for life.

You’ve already built a dedicated fan base. How does that feel?

It’s all about love and respect. Honestly, I feel truly blessed when I see fan pages dedicated to me. I’m still at the beginning of my journey, and I never expected to have so many fan pages, but seeing them reminds me how fortunate I am. Every time I come across them, I feel blessed and gifted for the position God has given me.

What are your upcoming projects?

I’m working on a film with a debut director, Keerthiswaran, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju. It’s a beautiful script, and I’m confident the film will turn out really well. Currently, I’m involved in five projects. These three are the first ones, and the details of the other two will be announced very soon.

What are your New Year plans? And what do you usually do on New Year’s?

I’ll be giving a sneak peek of my song very soon. As for my usual New Year celebrations, I spend most of it learning music. I don’t go to parties—I’m usually in my studio. I’m quite a boring person, to be honest. I spend my days immersed in music, and the only extracurricular activity I do, is watch movies.

If you could trade places with another musician, who would it be?

Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson. I really admire the way they produce their tracks. Every album and EP of theirs has such rich texture, and I’d love to understand their creative process and get into their mindset.

Favourite song of your mother

Moongil Thottam, and there’s also a song by Vidyasagar sir, Alanguyil. Both of these are my absolute favourites.

And what about your father?

I love Venmathi, Kannai Vittu, Kutti Puli Koottam, and Moongil Kaadugale. Honestly, I adore almost every song of my mom and dad because all of them are super duper hits.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you have been?

I’m not really sure because music is all I know. Maybe I would have tried cricket, but honestly, I don’t think I have the talent for it.

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

I’d love the ability to travel into the future to discover new sounds and then come back to reality and incorporate them into my music.

Is there a film that has inspired or moved you deeply?

Cast Away, The Green Mile, and Anbe Sivam.

Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @psangeetha2112