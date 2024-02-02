Indian model and actor Poonam Pandey passes away aged 32

According to reports, Indian model and actress Poonam Pandey has passed away, succumbing to cervical cancer as confirmed by her team. The news initially surfaced through an official post on Poonam’s Instagram handle, leaving fans and the industry in disbelief.

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.

The announcement triggered a wave of shock among followers, with comments expressing disbelief and offering prayers. The sudden and tragic nature of Poonam’s demise left many seeking more details to comprehend the reality of the situation.

Poonam gained immense popularity as a model, reaching new heights of fame after a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final. Her charismatic presence and bold persona garnered a significant fan base over the years.

On the professional front, Poonam’s last appearance was in the inaugural season of Lock Upp, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Although she didn’t emerge as the winner, her stint on the show further expanded her fan following. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui claimed victory in the first season of the reality show.

Poonam’s personal life also attracted public attention, particularly her brief marriage to Sam Bombay. The unexpected union was documented on social media with shared videos and photos. However, the marriage faced turbulence as Poonam accused Sam of domestic violence shortly after their 2020 wedding. Poonam's untimely demise has left a void in the entertainment industry, with fans mourning the loss of a vibrant and beloved personality.