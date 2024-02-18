Rashmika Mandanna shares scary flight experience, says ‘Escaped death today’

Rashmika Mandanna’s weekend took a turbulent turn when her flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch and extreme turbulence. The actress, along with several other passengers, had a heart-stopping experience before the plane safely returned to its origin.

Sharing a picture of herself with fellow actor Shraddha Das on Instagram Stories, Rashmika wrote, “Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today,” highlighting the seriousness of the situation. According to reports, the Air Vistara flight encountered both technical issues and intense turbulence, prompting the pilot to return to Mumbai after 30 minutes in the air. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

This brush with danger hasn’t deterred Rashmika's spirit. The actress is gearing up for a packed schedule, including an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha. Spotted filming the episode in Mumbai, Rashmika sported a chic black top and blue jeans, ready to face the cameras. Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon are also confirmed guests for the upcoming season, making it a star-studded affair.

But that’s not all – Rashmika’s fans can also look forward to her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa, alongside Allu Arjun. The highly anticipated movie is slated for release on August 15.

Fresh off the success of her action film Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, Rashmika is proving her versatility and talent. Whispers of a sequel, Animal Park, with Ranbir potentially playing a double role, have further fueled the excitement surrounding this talented actress.

