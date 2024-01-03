Bobby Deol, son Aryaman flaunt their stylish best in Raghavendra Rathore's creations

A couple of days back, Bobby Deol treated his followers to a sweet click with father Dharmendra and now, he has shared a series of photos with his son Aryaman Deol. The father-son duo is looking as dapper as it gets in silhouettes by designer Raghavendra Rathore.

While Bobby has picked a crisp white shirt with a blue blazer embodying the spirit of Abrar Haque from Animal, his son can be seen in a muted pink shirt with a pattern of charcoal black blazer. Many have dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section including Preity G Zinta who has shared the screen with Bobby in Soldier, a 1998 film directed by Abbas–Mustan.

Speaking of Bobby's film front, the actor was last seen in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Despite the limited screen time, Bobby's character drew a positive response. More so, the entry song of Bobby Deol's character Abrar dancing to the song Jamal Kudu while balancing a glass on his head became quite the rage on Instagram with many trying to replicate his look.

Bobby Deol with son Aryaman

In an interview previously, Bobby had revealed that he came up with the hook step for the entry song. "He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction.’"

"I remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remember how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our heads. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came to my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it," he revealed.

