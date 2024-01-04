Rachna Shyam to play Teesri Begum in KC Bokadia's next

Rachna Shyam, who played a pivotal role in Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa's Red Collar, is all set to play the leading lady in Teesri Begum, which will be bankrolled by KC Bokadia and directed by Vincent Selva. The film is slated to hit screens in mid-January 2024.



It is said that KC Bokadia was impressed by her performance in Red Collar, which is yet to hit screens, and hence roped in for Teesri Begum. The actress recently revealed that she auditioned and signed the movie just because she wanted to work with KC Bokadia. She added that she never expected to land the lead role in Teesri Begum.



Ask Rachana about the film, and Pat replies, “When KC sir was finalizing the cast, all I knew was that I would be playing the character of a Rajput Girl. The name of the movie was different then, and later, it was finalized as Teesri Begum when it was just about to go on floors. KC sir was looking for someone to play the third wife, and then he saw my auditions. He also got to see some of my raw footage from Red Collar, after which he was convinced that I could play the part perfectly.”

She added, “I was extremely elated when I learned about my character. I was hesitant if I’d be able to perform as per his expectations, but KC sir reassured me. His support helped me gain confidence and perform better."



Talking about her experience working with the industry veteran, who has made films like Aaj Ka Arjun and Lal Baadshah, to name a few, Rachna says, “Working with KC Bokadia sir helped me learn tremendously and was equally a fun experience. Most importantly, the trust he placed in me gave me a lot of self-assurance and pushed me to go beyond my capabilities, especially in the action scenes. Though I shot non-stop; the shoot never wore me out. I hope all this hard work translates brilliantly on screen, and the audience, too, welcomes me with love and warmth.”.

The film also stars Amit Gaur, Mugdha Godse and Kainaat Arora.



With two releases in the pipeline and a key project to go on floors soon, the actress is all set for 2024.