INTERVIEW|‘Won't play a second fiddle’: Salaar actress Sriya Reddy

In the gripping crime thriller series Suzhal - The Vortex, Telugu born actress Sriya Reddy, portraying inspector Regina Thomas, delves deep into the visceral pain of a grieving mother after the death of her son. The South star refrained from artificial tears, instead cried incessantly for hours, tearing up the audience's hearts. "When you give your blood, sweat, tears and soul to every character, you expect good things in return," expressed the 41 year old known for her roles in hits like Thimiru (2006) and Kanchivaram (2008). With a legacy of playing bold, audacious and unapologetic roles, Sriya tells us that she doesn't settle for mediocrity.

Now, she leaves us awe-struck as Radha Rama Manner, the lone female antagonist, in the Telugu epic action film Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel. While the film stars megastars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya is equally presented as a dynamo of energy. She is a force to reckon with her conspiratorial and strategic mind and a powerful persona. She's also set to appear in Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Vasan Bala’s untitled Zee TV show. With a heavy lineup, the actress shares about her liking for strong roles, her comeback after almost 16 years and more.

What got you interested in Salaar?

They pursued me for many months and as usual, I have a habit of saying no whether it's a good or great project. I am always like ‘ if I do something, it has to be really well crafted’. With Salaar, since it has big stars, I thought my role won’t be significant enough. Back then I was in Switzerland in a chocolate factory where I was just about to dip my finger in one of the tallest chocolate fountains to get a lick and I got a message from Prashanth saying he wants to talk to me. I asked him what am I going to do in your movie which has such mega stars! I told him that I won’t be playing second fiddle to anybody. I was very clear with that because I’m very confident with my craft. He said that is the attitude he wants for my role and kept his promise of crafting it so well!

You look very authoritarian as Radha Rama Mannar. Tell us more about her?

Yes, amongst all men, she is one ruthless woman who doesn’t care a damn. She is intense, princely, stunning and maintains her grace and dignity while being the antagonist. She doesn’t have to shout to get her point across. She doesn’t puts any man above her except her father whom she respects immensely. It takes a very secure man to write that kind of a role for a woman where they let her take the centre stage. We did many look tests to get her intense look. Every piece of jewellery that I wore was real silver and it was so heavy that I had to get my ear hole operated after Salaar because the earrings were literally cutting through my ear. Her eye makeup was like an eagle’s eye — very sharp and pointed forward, as if she is piercing into you.

You’re making a Telugu comeback after 16 years since Amma Cheppindi. What has been the most motivating factor all this while?

I never gave up in the last 16 years! I knew I would come back and come back big. I manifested it and it happened with Salaar.In fact, I would not have settled for anything less than a Salaar (smiles).

Born to a cricketer’s family, where do you place personal fitness?

Fitness runs in my blood. I enjoy workout every single day. It gives me the alignment and balance that I need. I do at least 20 minutes of workout even despite a busy schedule. I am also into spirituality and journaling for my well-being. To unwind, I like immersing in long soulful conversations and chatting with friends and family. I like to be at home instead of partying.

