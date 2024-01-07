Bipasha Basu rings in her 45th birthday in Maldives with hubby Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu marks her 45th birthday today and she celebrated it with a serene escape to the Maldives, accompanied by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi. The actress, known for sharing glimpses of her life on social media, posted a heartwarming family photo from the tropical getaway, expressing her joy with the caption, “Perfect Birthday! Just need my 2 babies and sunshine and water #monkeylove.”

The picture radiated happiness as Karan showered Bipasha with kisses, and the trio enjoyed a sunlit dip in the crystal-clear blue waters. Another adorable snapshot captured the family embracing each other with love, prompting Bipasha to reflect, “Love is all that I can feel. So grateful to all who love me and are sending me the sweetest wishes. Just a Lucky Girl #itsmybirthday.”

Bipasha frequently shares cherished family moments on her Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan following. Her deep affection for Karan and Devi shines through in these posts. Currently, on a hiatus from acting, Bipasha hinted at her imminent return to the screen during an interview. She was quoted as saying, “My daughter has finally been pushing me out of the house and making me do events. I’ve pretty much been giving excuses, saying I need some more time before returning to work. But I do love to act.”

While Bipasha contemplates her comeback, Karan Singh Grover is gearing up for his role in the upcoming aviation thriller Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film is scheduled for release on January 25, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans.