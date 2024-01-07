Radhika Madan poses with Ranbir Kapoor at Animal’s success party, says, ‘No need to tame this Animal!’

The social media frenzy has erupted over a trending picture of Radhika Madan alongside Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. This snapshot captures a moment from the grand success party hosted by the makers of Animal, celebrating the film’s phenomenal box office performance. The star-studded event witnessed the presence of Bollywood’s finest, including Ranbir’s wife, Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, among others.

Radhika added to the buzz by sharing an inside photo from the success bash featuring herself and Ranbir. The captivating caption beneath the selfie read, “No need to tame this animal.”

Also read: Radhika Madan elevates weekend chic in trendy co-ord set

At the success bash, Ranbir’s leading lady was none other than his wife, Alia. The power couple graced the red carpet, with Alia dazzling in a magnificent blue dress and Ranbir looking dapper in a black suit. Their joyous smiles radiated as they posed for the cameras. The cheer squad extended to Ranbir's mother, Neetu, and father-in-law, Mahesh, who joined the celebrity couple in posing for pictures.

Animal co-stars Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others were also in attendance. Ranbir warmly greeted Rashmika on the red carpet, where she looked stunning in a black gown, portraying the character of Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife in the film. Triptii, who portrayed Zoya in Animal, also dressed in black, earning her a significant fan following. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who played pivotal roles, were spotted at the success bash.

Also read: Karan Johar praises Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, says, ‘To me it is the best film of the year’

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film revolves around a tumultuous father-son relationship, with Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh seeking revenge after an assassination attempt on his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Animal garnered nearly INR 550 crore at the domestic box office, solidifying its place as a cinematic triumph.