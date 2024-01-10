Rakul Preet celebrates a decade in Bollywood, looks back at 10 years of hard work

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with romantic film Yaariyan on Wednesday reflected upon her journey of 10 years in Bollywood, and said that it took hard work, perseverance, and consistency to reach where she is today.

After making her acting debut in 2009 in Kannada movie Gilli, Rakul Preet has featured in movies like Keratam, Yuvan, Puthagam, before making her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan, alongside Himansh Kohli. She played Saloni in the Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial movie.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024

Now, on 10 years of the film’s theatrical release, Rakul took to her Instagram, where she enjoys 23.5 million followers, and shared snippets from the movie Yaariyan.

Along with the pictures, she penned a note, which read: “10 years ago, when I had first stepped in Bollywood, I was just a young girl with big dreams. It took me a decade of hard work, perseverance, consistency to reach where I am today.”

“While there is so much more to achieve, I have a ton of gratitude in my heart for the work that I have done as it still feels like a dream for the younger version of me,” shared the Runway 34 actress.

Also read: Ananya Panday says 'some criticism is helpful,' shares how she blocks mindless trolling

Rakul Preet extended gratitude to her fans and admirers, and added: “I want to extend my love to all of you who helped me achieve my dreams and turn them into a reality .... 10 years of living this reality and a lifetime to go... #pictureabhibaakihaimeredost.”

Her other Hindi projects include Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan, Doctor G, Thank God, Chhatriwali. among few others.

She has Ayalaan, Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Indian 2 in the pipeline.