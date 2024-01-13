Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities boast a tropical theme, handwritten invite goes viral

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and the head honcho of Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Radhika Merchant. The duo got engaged last year in traditional Gujarati traditions including Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi, and in March 2024, they will kickstart their pre-wedding festivities.

A handwritten invitation sent to the wedding guests has gone viral and it includes details about the venue, dates and lots more. The family has decided to commence the celebration in Jamnagar, a city in Gujarat which the Ambani clan shares an emotional connection with.

"Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities", the invite reads.

Based solely on the invite, it is safe to assume that Anant and Radhika's festivity will be a vibrant affair boasting a tropical theme. The invite features lush green forest motifs and pays tribute to the wildlife conversation referring to 1997 when Reliance built the world's largest grassroots refining complex in Jamnagar.

The three-day-long festivity, starting March 1, will see the best of the town much like the engagement ceremony which was attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan.

