Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception set to dazzle with star-studded guest list and gastronomic delights!

After their lavish celebrations in Udaipur, newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to host a grand reception in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) venue is expected to welcome over 2500 guests, offering a diverse menu with a dominant presence of Gujarati cuisine.

According to a source quoted by a media organisation, “Aamir Khan has extended a warm invitation to everyone in the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, everyone is expected to attend the grand wedding reception in Mumbai. For the wedding reception, Ambanis have given their venue at NMACC to accommodate the guests.”

The source added, “The Khans have kept a plethora of menus for guests. A total of 9 different state cuisines are a part of the reception menu. The Gujarati menu apparently dominates the palate, with Lucknowi and Maharashtrian food also on the list.”

Ira and Nupur exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur on January 10, surrounded by family and friends. The celebrations spanned three days, featuring events like mehendi, sangeet, dinner night, and a pyjama party.

Photos from the vows ceremony were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram, capturing moments like Aamir walking Ira down the aisle and fixing her veil. The caption on the post expressed the surreal and authentic experience of witnessing the couple exchange vows against the backdrop of the Aravalli mountains.

In a heartwarming family portrait shared online, the newlyweds posed with Aamir, Reena Dutta, Junaid (Ira's brother), Kiran Rao (Aamir's ex-wife), and Azad (Kiran's son). The black-clad family radiated joy, with Ira holding a bouquet and beaming with happiness.

As the celebrations continue in Mumbai, the reception is expected to be a star-studded affair, with industry giants and close friends of the Khans gracing the occasion to extend their warm wishes to the newlyweds.