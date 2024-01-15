Allu Arjun, Amala Paul, Nani and more share heartwarming Pongal 2024 wishes

Pongal, the festival of harvest, falls annually on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and is widely celebrated across the country. Celebrities today took to their social media handles today to spread festive joy and wish their followers.

Amongst the first ones to pen a sweet note was RRR star Jr NTR. The actor wished his fans and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal."

Jr NTR's post

Apart from Jr NTR, Allu Arjun also posted Makar Sankranti greetings.

Allu Arjun's post

Dhanush wished his admirers by offering a glimpse of his celebration with his family and wrote, "Wishing you all a Blessed, Divine Pongal."

Dhanush's post

Tamil actor Shantanu shared a picture of his loved ones in traditional attire and wrote, "Happy Pongal to our loved ones."

Shantanu's post

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan captioned his Pongal post differently and said, "This time it is Ayalaan Pongal for us."

Actor Nani, last seen in Hi Nanna, took to X and posted “ Happy Bhogi”.The actor was also seen standing in front of a holy bonfire.

Nani's post

Newlyweds Amala Paul and Jagat Desai adorned traditional attire and joyously marked their first Pongal celebration as a married couple. Immersed in the spirit of harvest festivities, they offered heartfelt prayers at the temple and the actress graciously shared their pictures on Instagram.

She wrote, "Pongal, the month of Margazhi, holds great significance, marking the transition to brighter days, and symbolises not just agricultural abundance but also spiritual renewal and the awakening of positive energies for a more prosperous life."

Also read: Elevate your celebrations with these traditional recipes by Chef Kunal Kapoor