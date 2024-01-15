Nupur Shikhare shares heartwarming snaps with Ira Khan from wedding reception, says, ‘I want to be very married with you’

Celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare delighted fans with heartwarming glimpses from his recent wedding reception with Ira Khan. Sharing candid photos in which the couple showcased their adorable chemistry. In a snap, Nupur was seen holding Ira and Ira embraced him from behind in another. The bride looked resplendent in a red lehenga, while Nupur complemented her in a shimmering black sherwani. The blissful moments were aptly captioned by Nupur, “I want to be very married with you bubs.”

The final leg of Ira and Nupur’s wedding festivities unfolded at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and was attended by popular Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, among others. The couple officially registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai, followed by elaborate ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The Udaipur celebrations featured a colourful array of events, including mehendi, sangeet, a football match, a pyjama party, a welcome dinner, and, fittingly, a workout session. The couple exchanged rings and vows on January 10, with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walking Ira down the aisle. Ethereal Studio, the official wedding photographers, shared enchanting moments from the white wedding, describing the ceremony as ‘surreal’ and “one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love.”

The shared pictures captured the couple surrounded by the majestic Aravalli mountains, evoking heartfelt congratulations and wishes. The post’s caption read, “Much love and many congratulations to the both of you, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding.”

Ira and Nupur’s love story blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir, and Ira was residing with her father. The couple previously celebrated their engagement in November of last year. As the newlyweds embark on this joyous journey, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their radiant love story.