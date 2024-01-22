Rishab Shetty, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Dhanush: South celebs attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Actor Rishab Shetty, who is currently working on Kantara Chapter 1, reached Ayodhya along with his wife, Pragathi Shetty, to be part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

The actor, who heartily accepted the invitation by the government to be part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, shared the picture of himself along with his wife from Ayodhya. The picture shows him posing with his wife as the couple is dressed in winter wear. Sharing the picture on social media, Rishab wrote in the caption, “Before the celebration of Sri Rama's life establishment, Darshan of Hanuman.. Blessed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Rishab is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1. The actor, who served as director and writer, proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now has begun working on the much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1.

Veteran Tamil megastar Rajinikanth too reached Ayodhya. The actor was seen at a hotel in Ayodhya. He received a warm welcome and was greeted by people with folded hands. A news agency captured a video of Dhanush leaving Chennai airport for Ayodhya and he was spotted sporting a blue tracksuit for the outing.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan were also papped at the Hyderabad airport before they left for Ayodhya. Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan also shared a video of himself travelling in his car to Ayodhya. He was seen in a traditional white outfit.

