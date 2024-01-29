Sheena Chohan wraps her Telugu debut film starring JD Chakravarthy 

Sheena Chohan, who recently starred in the Hotstar original web series The Trial headlined by Kajol, is gearing up for her Telugu debut film featuring alongside JD Chakravarthy. The film is produced by Malkapuram Shivakumar under the banner Suraksh Entertainment and is directed by Shravan Jonnada.

Speaking about how she landed the role, Sheena says, “I play a crucial role in the film. I did a lot of research to understand and fit into my character, so I can’t wait for the audience to see it. I’m very excited to work down south. I met Shivakumar sir in Mumbai a few months back. He has been quite supportive of me and my talent. He introduced me to the Telugu film industry, which I deeply admire as it is giving me a platform to shine through. I enjoy working with him because these kinds of situations, of putting a film together, can get very tense.”

Also Read: Mahaakshay Chakraborty is all set to debut in Tollywood

While sharing his experience working with Sheena, co-actor JD Chakravarthy stated, “Sheena Chohan is dedicated, devoted, and born to be an actor. Her passion and dedication towards her work are great—she is always present and in the moment as an actor.”

Sheena has three more upcoming releases in 2024. The first is Sant Tukaram, where she plays Avalai Jiji Bai, the female lead opposite Subodh Bhave, directed by Aditya Om. She will also be seen in a negative lead in another project. A short film Amar-Prem, helmed by National Award and Filmfare winner Suvendu Raj Ghosh, is also on the cards.

Also Read: 12 Telugu blockbusters to release on Netflix in 2024

The actress says, “I love to act because I love to inspire, uplift, entertain and enliven people.”