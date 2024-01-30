Seerat Kapoor to act in a  psychological thriller  

Actress Seerat Kapoor recently took to her social media platforms to make a groundbreaking announcement, leaving fans eager and intrigued. Having previously delivered memorable performances, her involvement in this new project promises to be an engaging cinematic experience. The actress shared a stunning and sizzling picture of herself from the set of her upcoming project, announcing her next big venture officially.

The post not only showcased Seerat's glamorous side but also hinted at the intensity and suspense awaiting her fans in this new venture.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself in a tube top, messy curly looks, and minimal makeup with glossy lips, Seerat looked stunning. Accompanying the captivating image, Seerat Kapoor writes, "Spilling a few beans on my latest venture - A psychological thriller. Brace yourselves, we’re hopping onto an intense ride"

This cryptic message from Seerat has left us excited.

According to reliable sources, Seerat will be seen playing the lead character in the film alongside JD Chakravarthy and Agastya. The entire narrative and mystery revolve around her enigmatic role. The source also added that she has a crucial part to perform and has a very distinct persona. Seerat will be starting the filming of her second schedule in the coming week. The movie is a full-fledged psychological thriller that will keep the audience captivated with several plot twists.

Apart from that, Seerat Kapoor will be seen in Bhamakalapam 2.