Kartik Aaryan transforms into an ichadaari naag in fantasy thriller Naagzilla

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to take a mythical leap as he transforms into an ichchhadhari naag in Naagzilla, an upcoming fantasy entertainer backed by Dharma Productions.

Blending Indian folklore with modern storytelling, the film promises a never-before-seen avatar of the actor as he steps into the world of shape-shifting serpents and supernatural intrigue.

Kartik Aaryan takes to Instagram to unveil the first-look of Naagzilla

On Tuesday, Kartik took to his Instagram to announce the film and shared the first-look poster for the upcoming thriller. In the caption, he wrote, “I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags. #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand... Fun phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki SsSsinemas mein. 4 August 2026 ko.”

In the video, Kartik can be heard saying, “A shape-shifting naag, like me, who has the power to change forms. Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, 631 years old. I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags.”