Meghan Markle gifts Khloé Kardashian an As Ever basket

Meghan Markle revealed that she gifted Khloe Kardashian several items from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on Sunday August 10.

Meghan Markle shares a gift hamper with Khloe Kardashian

Khloe shared the basket first on her story, which Meghan reshared with her caption. Meghan posted a message of her own with the snap of the basket and added several white heart emojis on her Instagram Story. The hamper's goodies are expected to be from the Duchess's Montecito garden.

“Hey hey, all my girls with a K,” she wrote and added a kiss emoji. The basket had two bottles of one of As Ever's rosés, her organic orange blossom honey, various types of tomatoes, squash and flowers.

The gift to Khloe was after the brand dropped its newest release of the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé on Aug. 5.

"With a graceful blush hue, the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé evokes the same effortlessly elegant notes of our debut vintage: delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality and a lasting finish," an As Ever newsletter announced.