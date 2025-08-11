Meghan Markle gifts Khloé Kardashian an As Ever basket

Meghan Markle revealed that she gifted Khloe Kardashian several items from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on Sunday August 10.
Khloe shared the basket first on her story, which Meghan reshared with her caption. Meghan posted a message of her own with the snap of the basket and added several white heart emojis on her Instagram Story. The hamper's goodies are expected to be from the Duchess's Montecito garden.
“Hey hey, all my girls with a K,” she wrote and added a kiss emoji. The basket had two bottles of one of As Ever's rosés, her organic orange blossom honey, various types of tomatoes, squash and flowers.
The gift to Khloe was after the brand dropped its newest release of the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé on Aug. 5.
"With a graceful blush hue, the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé evokes the same effortlessly elegant notes of our debut vintage: delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality and a lasting finish," an As Ever newsletter announced.
"Reminiscent of the finest Provençal styles, this thoughtfully crafted blend is perfect for summer's end. Cheers!"
Meghan has previously she previously sent wooden boxes etched with the brand logo that were filled with teas, jam and cookies to Kris Jenner, fashion designer Annie Bing and Zoe Saldaña.
Meghan's launches for As Ever had raised eyebrows after all releases sold out within minutes, which led to questions regarding how much stock she had in the first place. Moreover, there are speculations that her spread may not be made by her, but rather some 2000 miles away from her Montecito home in Illinois factories.
She also reportedly refunded some customers of her As Ever brand following some issues during the launch of her acai spread in July
Reports emerged that the team behind Meghan's As Ever brand had to contact shoppers as they weren't able to fulfil orders for its apricot spread.
"Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfill your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding the purchase of this item by the end of this week," the the message said.
"In addition to the refund, we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge."
