Rashmika Mandanna champions kindness in thoughtful social media post

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a heartfelt message about the importance of kindness on her social media. The actress, known for her versatile roles in films across various languages, posted a series of cheerful and serene photos with a powerful caption, "Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let’s all be kind to each other."
The post resonated with fans, showcasing not only her thoughtful words but also her personal touch. Meanwhile, Rashmika is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Chhaava, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. The duo recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad, where Vicky was seen helping Rashmika navigate a staircase, as she had injured her right foot during a gym session.
Earlier, in an Instagram post, Rashmika shared a heartwarming moment featuring Vicky, captioning it, “You as Vicky Kaushal and as Raaje are most definitely a toofan. You truly have a way of making all of us feel very special. It was so lovely to have you in Hyderabad... and next time, please let me host you properly (sic).”
She also expressed her regrets about not being able to fully participate in the promotional events due to her injury, promising to give her best despite the setback.
In the photos shared, Vicky was seen bowing respectfully with his hands folded as Rashmika sat in a wheelchair. The second photo captured the pair interacting with the audience together. At the promotional event, Vicky greeted the crowd in Telugu with help from Rashmika, saying, “Namaskaaram to everyone. How are you all doing? I’m so happy to be here in Hyderabad!”
Chhaava is a historical action thriller based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna and is scheduled for release on February 14.