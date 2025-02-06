Rashmika Mandanna champions kindness in thoughtful social media post

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a heartfelt message about the importance of kindness on her social media. The actress, known for her versatile roles in films across various languages, posted a series of cheerful and serene photos with a powerful caption, "Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let’s all be kind to each other."

The post resonated with fans, showcasing not only her thoughtful words but also her personal touch. Meanwhile, Rashmika is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Chhaava, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. The duo recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad, where Vicky was seen helping Rashmika navigate a staircase, as she had injured her right foot during a gym session.