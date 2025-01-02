Hema Malini visits ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi

She further mentioned, “It is all thanks to the relentless hard work of Surdas Prabhu ji and so many devotees and karigars who have toiled for 10 years to make this temple a reality. I went to offer my pranams to Kharghar on New Year day and felt so fulfilled. The temple is to be inaugurated on the 15th of Jan, 2025, by the Hon'ble PM of India, Narendra Modi Ji”.

Earlier, Hema Malini participated in a rally to raise awareness about the cleanliness drive. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from the rally.

She wrote in the caption, “At the Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan, participating in a rally of 200 children organised by the Mayor Shri Vinod Agarwal & the municipal Commissioner Shri Shashank Chaudhary to create public awareness about the importance of “swachata abhiyan” i.e. cleanliness & hygiene”.