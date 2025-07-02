Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, few other Pakistani celebs return to Indian Instagram feeds

Instagram feeds in India are seeing a sudden reappearance of familiar Pakistani faces. After being blocked for over two months, the accounts of actors like Mawra Hocane, Ahad Raza Mir, Danish Taimoor, and Yumna Zaidi are once again accessible to Indian users. The digital freeze had followed the fallout from Operation Sindoor — India’s targeted strike against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK — which prompted a wave of anti-India commentary from across the border.

Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, and others now visible in India, but Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam remain off the radar

In the aftermath, social media platforms seemingly restricted access to the Instagram profiles of top Pakistani celebrities for Indian audiences. This included heavyweights like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and singer Atif Aslam. While several profiles are back online now, these big names remain “unavailable” for Indian users, raising questions about the selective unblocking. The surprise reappearance has set off a flurry of speculation online, with many fans assuming the government has lifted the social media ban. Others remain unimpressed, say “Why remove the block now?”

The controversy has intensified around actress Hania Aamir, who stars in Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Despite the film not releasing in India, her involvement has sparked fresh backlash, with some industry voices calling for a boycott of Diljit for working with her. For now, Instagram seems to be playing favourites — or perhaps just following new instructions — as some Pakistani stars return to Indian screens while others remain in digital exile.