FIR star Kavita Kaushik braves waterfall to rescue pet dog, netizens question fate of the other

TV actor Kavita Kaushik’s Instagram feed is usually full of travel diaries and glimpses of serene hikes with her pet dog Raaka. But her latest reel—a birthday outing turned near-disaster—has sent shockwaves across her fanbase. Kavita, best known for her role as Chandramukhi Chautala in F.I.R., shared a dramatic video of herself wading into a waterfall to rescue Raaka after he got swept into a strong current while chasing another dog. The incident occurred during a monsoon trek she took with husband Ronnit Biswas, who was celebrating his birthday.

Kavita Kaushik’s waterfall rescue of pet dog Raaka wins hearts, but leaves questions unanswered

The now-viral reel begins on a picturesque note with the couple enjoying the misty backdrop. Within seconds, things spiral as Raaka bolts after a second dog and both animals are quickly caught in the turbulent stream. Shouting desperately for Raaka to return, Kavita is soon forced to dive in herself. “Happy birthday @justronnit, just a reminder that there will always be adventure,” she captioned the video. “P.S.—Not me shouting ‘video bana lo, shayad mera aakhri ho’ in the middle of a crisis,” she added with humour.