FIR star Kavita Kaushik braves waterfall to rescue pet dog, netizens question fate of the other

TV actor Kavita Kaushik’s Instagram feed is usually full of travel diaries and glimpses of serene hikes with her pet dog Raaka. But her latest reel—a birthday outing turned near-disaster—has sent shockwaves across her fanbase. Kavita, best known for her role as Chandramukhi Chautala in F.I.R., shared a dramatic video of herself wading into a waterfall to rescue Raaka after he got swept into a strong current while chasing another dog. The incident occurred during a monsoon trek she took with husband Ronnit Biswas, who was celebrating his birthday.
The now-viral reel begins on a picturesque note with the couple enjoying the misty backdrop. Within seconds, things spiral as Raaka bolts after a second dog and both animals are quickly caught in the turbulent stream. Shouting desperately for Raaka to return, Kavita is soon forced to dive in herself. “Happy birthday @justronnit, just a reminder that there will always be adventure,” she captioned the video. “P.S.—Not me shouting ‘video bana lo, shayad mera aakhri ho’ in the middle of a crisis,” she added with humour.
While many praised her courage, others voiced concern over bringing pets to such treacherous terrain, especially during the rains. But what truly sparked an online storm was the fate of the second dog. Comment sections are flooded with variations of one haunting question: “What happened to the other dog?”
Despite the rescue of Raaka, Kavita admitted that the other dog could not be located. “Thank you Mahadev for saving my child,” she wrote, hinting at the toll the incident had taken on her. While the video offers a gripping tale of bravery and instinct, it also opens up discussions around pet safety during outdoor excursions. As monsoon travel gains traction on social media, this reel stands as a chilling reminder of how quickly things can go from idyllic to dangerous.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.