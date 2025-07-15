Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali fighting over Ranbir Kapoor’s role in Love and War?

According to veteran journalist, Ranveer and Bhansali allegedly had a fallout after the actor was not cast in the director’s upcoming film Love and War. Despite earlier buzz that Ranveer might play a lead in the star-studded project, the role reportedly went to Ranbir Kapoor instead. The casting decision has, as per reports, led to friction between the actor and the filmmaker.

Ranveer, who turned 40 on July 6, 2025, hosted a private birthday celebration with only close friends in attendance notably excluding Bhansali. The director, who played a major role in shaping Ranveer’s career, was reportedly not invited, signaling a potential strain in their once-close relationship.

The report also claims that Bhansali had offered Ranveer a secondary role in Love and War, which the actor declined. That part eventually went to Vicky Kaushal, who now stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the film. While neither Ranveer nor Bhansali has confirmed these claims, the absence of any official collaboration between them in recent years has only fueled speculation.