Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp to star in Eggers' ‘Werwulf’

Eggers, known for his atmospheric and genre-defying storytelling, will not only direct the film but has also co-written the screenplay with Icelandic poet and longtime collaborator Sjón, with whom he previously worked on The Northman. Chris and Eleanor Columbus of Maiden Voyage are tagged as executive producers.

Though the storyline remains tightly under wraps, the title Werwulf hints at a possible return to folklore-driven horror potentially centering around werewolf mythology. Given Eggers' fascination with historical and mythological horror elements in past works like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and Nosferatu, fans can expect another visually intense and thematically rich experience.

This new project reunites Eggers with both Taylor-Johnson and Depp, who appeared in his most recent film Nosferatu, a gothic horror retelling that marked the director’s most commercially successful film to date. Their return hints at a growing creative synergy between the filmmaker and his cast, as Eggers continues to build a distinctive ensemble of recurring collaborators.