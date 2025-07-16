Celebs

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp to star in Eggers' ‘Werwulf’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp reunite with director Robert Eggers for his next horror project Werwulf, following their collaboration on Nosferatu
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp reunite with Robert Eggers for horror epic ‘Werwulf’
Robert Eggers assembles familiar faces for new horror tale ‘Werwulf’X
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Robert Eggers is officially gearing up for his next cinematic venture, Werwulf, with fresh reports confirming that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will take on a leading role. Lily-Rose Depp is also in discussions to join the project for Werwulf. The film is slated for a theatrical release in North America on December 25, 2026, making it a major holiday season release.


Robert Eggers cast for mythic horror film Werwulf set for 2026 release

Eggers, known for his atmospheric and genre-defying storytelling, will not only direct the film but has also co-written the screenplay with Icelandic poet and longtime collaborator Sjón, with whom he previously worked on The Northman. Chris and Eleanor Columbus of Maiden Voyage are tagged as executive producers.

Though the storyline remains tightly under wraps, the title Werwulf hints at a possible return to folklore-driven horror potentially centering around werewolf mythology. Given Eggers' fascination with historical and mythological horror elements in past works like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and Nosferatu, fans can expect another visually intense and thematically rich experience.

This new project reunites Eggers with both Taylor-Johnson and Depp, who appeared in his most recent film Nosferatu, a gothic horror retelling that marked the director’s most commercially successful film to date. Their return hints at a growing creative synergy between the filmmaker and his cast, as Eggers continues to build a distinctive ensemble of recurring collaborators.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp reunite with Robert Eggers for horror epic ‘Werwulf’
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new James Bond? The Internet is abuzz with 007 casting rumours

Taylor-Johnson, currently riding a wave of acclaim following his performance in 28 Years Later, brings a strong presence to the cast. Lily Rose Depp could lend further depth to the film’s dark, mythic themes if her involvement is finalized. Though the storyline remains tightly under wraps, the title Werwulf hints at a possible return to folklore-driven horror. Given Eggers' fascination with historical and mythological horror elements in past works like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and Nosferatu, fans can expect another visually intense and thematically rich experience.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp reunite with Robert Eggers for horror epic ‘Werwulf’
Blackpink’s Jennie Kim grateful for Lily-Rose Depp’s support on the sets of 'The Idol'
Aaoron Taylor-Johnson
Lily Rose Depp

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com