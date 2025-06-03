Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Venice wedding triggers backlash over citywide disruptions

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s high-profile wedding in Venice is drawing sharp criticism from locals, who say the extravagant celebration is turning their city into a playground for the ultra-wealthy at their expense.

The couple’s nuptials are set for June 24 on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore, but preparations have already sparked controversy.

Reports claim the couple has booked five luxury hotels and reserved the city’s entire fleet of water taxis