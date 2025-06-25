Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez book entire Venice hotel, guests forced to relocate

Security presence at both Aman and the surrounding hotels has noticeably intensified. Around a dozen private security personnel were seen combing through Aman’s interiors on Tuesday, checking cabinets, sweeping the courtyard, and questioning guests in the lobby about their bookings. Over at the St. Regis, police officers were stationed at the entrance, temporarily halting check-ins and directing arriving guests to wait outside—a rare sight even for a hotel with €1,800-a-night rooms.

Originally, Jeff and Lauren had plans to tie the knot in Cannaregio, a lesser-touristed part of Venice. However, that venue was reportedly scrapped following local backlash and protest activity by groups opposing Jeff’s presence in the city. The ceremony is now expected to take place in a more secluded location, with tight security and limited public access.

Names like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Barbra Streisand, and Gayle King are rumoured to be among the VIP attendees, prompting even greater security arrangements in and around the city. As Venice braces for more celebrity arrivals, the spectacle is yet another reminder that when billionaires throw a wedding, even the Grand Canal bends to make room.