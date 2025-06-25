Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez book entire Venice hotel, guests forced to relocate

A pre-wedding power move by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez has temporarily turned one of Venice’s most luxurious hotels into a private fortress. The couple, in town ahead of their high-profile nuptials, has reportedly booked out the entire Aman Venice an exclusive canal-side property known for its old-world opulence and €5,000-a-night suites.
The decision, made months in advance, has left previously confirmed guests scrambling. According to sources familiar with the scene, visitors who had long-standing reservations for midweek stays were suddenly informed they would need to vacate. The hotel arranged alternate accommodations for displaced guests, offering upgraded stays at nearby five-star properties like the St. Regis and covering costs for an additional night to soften the blow. Still, not everyone was pleased about the last-minute shuffle, with one guest describing the ordeal as “chaotic.”
Security presence at both Aman and the surrounding hotels has noticeably intensified. Around a dozen private security personnel were seen combing through Aman’s interiors on Tuesday, checking cabinets, sweeping the courtyard, and questioning guests in the lobby about their bookings. Over at the St. Regis, police officers were stationed at the entrance, temporarily halting check-ins and directing arriving guests to wait outside—a rare sight even for a hotel with €1,800-a-night rooms.
Originally, Jeff and Lauren had plans to tie the knot in Cannaregio, a lesser-touristed part of Venice. However, that venue was reportedly scrapped following local backlash and protest activity by groups opposing Jeff’s presence in the city. The ceremony is now expected to take place in a more secluded location, with tight security and limited public access.
Names like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Barbra Streisand, and Gayle King are rumoured to be among the VIP attendees, prompting even greater security arrangements in and around the city. As Venice braces for more celebrity arrivals, the spectacle is yet another reminder that when billionaires throw a wedding, even the Grand Canal bends to make room.
