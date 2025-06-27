Lauren Sánchez adds a touch of India to her wedding look

The clutch, known as the Lilian, is designed in rich black satin and shaped in Ahizoka’s signature cylindrical silhouette. It reflects the brand’s ethos of understated opulence, an approach that shuns logos and loud branding in favor of timeless design and quality. Founded by Namrata Karad a decade ago, Ahizoka By Brham was born from a desire to craft accessories that speak to refined taste, not trends.

Namrata’s husband, Varun Karad, founder of clean energy startup Red—shared a heartfelt post on LinkedIn to mark the moment. “Someone who can buy anything in the world chose this bag. That’s what true luxury looks like—it resonates with those who understand,” he wrote, praising Namrata’s dedication to her vision and the journey behind the brand.

Ahizoka’s pieces have already graced the hands of global style icons such as Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Jenna Ortega, Helen Mirren, and Bollywood star Pooja Hegde. Now, with Lauren Sanchez joining the list, the brand’s global appeal only deepens.