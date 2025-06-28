Lauren Sánchez's 900-hour handcrafted Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress turns heads in Italy

For the momentous occasion, Lauren Sánchez wore a breathtaking Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda wedding gown, a true couture masterpiece. The dress was a result of over 900 hours of intricate craftsmanship. It featured a refined design with long sleeves, a turtleneck, and a corseted bodice that highlighted her silhouette with grace and poise. The gown’s dramatic mermaid-style skirt flowed effortlessly into a train adorned with 180 hand-finished silk chiffon-covered buttons, adding an exquisite finish to the look.

Sharing glimpses from the moments before the ceremony, Lauren Sánchez took to social media to express her appreciation for the design house, writing: “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you Dolce and Gabbana for the magic you made.” Her words perfectly captured the essence of the gown, a fusion of timeless romance and high-fashion artistry. Jeff Bezos complemented his bride’s refined look in a classic black tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana, keeping his style sleek and traditional for the celebration. The couple's first photo as Mr. and Mrs. Bezos captures the elegance and grandeur that defined their wedding weekend.