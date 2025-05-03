Met Gala 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani, here are the Indian celebs you might spot on the red carpet

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art rolls out its famed carpet on May 5, 2025, it won’t just be Hollywood glittering under the chandeliers. Bollywood royalty is about to light up New York City like never before. With this year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style ’, paying homage to the art of Black menswear and dandyism, our Indian stars are ready to serve up a spectacle that blends heritage with haute couture.
Shah Rukh Khan
Yes, you read that right — King Khan is finally making his Met Gala debut. After decades of charming audiences worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan is set to charm the fashion elite in a custom creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. If early whispers are to be believed, think opulent embroidery, Indian craftsmanship and a silhouette that speaks of both nostalgia and global glamour. Fans worldwide are counting down to see how Bollywood’s Badshah redefines red carpet royalty.
Kiara Advani
Fresh from her string of box office successes, Kiara Advani is all set to make her first-ever Met Gala appearance. While her outfit is still under wraps, fashion insiders hint at a modern fusion look that stays true to her understated yet elegant style. With her penchant for sleep silhouettes and statement jewels, Kiara’s global red carpet debut might just steal the spotlight.
Diljit Dosanjh
‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’
If there’s one star who can effortlessly blend Punjabi swag while being a global icon, it’s Diljit Dosanjh. Known for his experimental fashion and breezy charm, Diljit’s Met Gala appearance is bound to turn heads. Rumour mills suggest a bold ensemble with statement accessories that reflect both his musical roots and his fearless style sensibilities. You can never go wrong having high expectations for DIljit because he always seems to exceed them.
Isha Ambani
A regular at the Met Gala and a global face of Indian luxury, Isha Ambani is rumoured to return this year— and expectations are sky-high. Known for her jaw-dropping choices like her lilac Prabal Gurung gown in 2019 and the crystal-studded sari gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in 2023, Isha effortlessly blends Indian artistry with international flair. This year, fashion insiders are betting on a meticulously hand-embroided couture look that reflects both her heritage and her ultra-modern aesthetic.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
When it comes to owning the Met Gala red carpet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is practically a pro— and she’s back for round five. This year, she’s teaming up with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Bulgari’s glittering jewels to deliver what promises to be yet another head-turning moment. From the unforgettable trench coat gown in 2017 to her avant-garde Dior look in 2019, Priyanka has a history of serving bold, conversation-starting fashion, and 2025 is shaping up to be no different. Expect drama, dazzle and that signature PC confidence that makes every entrance feel like a mic drop.