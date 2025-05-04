Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani teases debut, Diljit Dosanjh drops hint on social media

As the fashion world gets ready for the highly anticipated Met Gala 2025, Indian celebrities are making quite the splash. Among the stars creating a buzz ahead of the big night are Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, both gearing up for their debut on the iconic red carpet on May 6 in New York City.
The soon-to-be mom gave her followers a stylish sneak peek into her Met Gala preparations. In an Instagram post from her New York hotel room, she shared a lovely setup featuring a bouquet of pink roses, a cake shaped like a mannequin dressed in a sleek black gown, and a delightful sketch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event’s famous venue. Her simple heart emoji in the caption perfectly captured the anticipation.
After making a glamorous debut at Cannes last year, Kiara’s appearance at the Met Gala is expected to elevate her international appeal even further. With her radiant pregnancy glow and keen fashion sense, she’s all set to make a memorable impression on the red carpet.
Diljit Dosanjh also stirred up excitement with a subtle yet clear hint about his Met Gala plans. He shared an Instagram Story that read “First time” alongside an hourglass emoji, and paired it with Gunna’s track Met Gala. This understated reveal has left fans eagerly anticipating his debut at fashion’s biggest night.
With Shah Rukh Khan also in New York for his own Met Gala debut, this year is shaping up to showcase one of the strongest Indian contingents the event has ever seen — a proud moment for desi fashion on the global stage.