Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet gesture for pregnant Kiara Advani wins hearts

Kiara, glowing with her baby bump, made her much-awaited debut at the Met Gala in a breathtaking black and white Gaurav Gupta couture gown titled Bravehearts. The dress boasted a striking golden breastplate and a sculptural detail resembling an umbilical cord that connected to a baby heart — a beautiful homage to motherhood and individuality. The fashion world applauded her daring and meaningful look, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, but fans were equally moved by another touching sight — the man quietly walking beside her, holding her hand every step of the way.