Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet gesture for pregnant Kiara Advani wins hearts

The Met Gala 2025 was a spectacle of fashion and star-studded appearances, but it was Sidharth Malhotra’s understated support for his wife, Kiara Advani, that truly captured hearts online.
While Sidharth didn’t step onto the red carpet, he made his presence known most charmingly. A now-viral video shows him escorting Kiara through their hotel lobby in New York, gently supporting her as her team managed the dramatic train of her gown. Dressed casually, Sidharth took a moment for fan selfies but kept his attention solely on Kiara. This heartfelt moment resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with red hearts and admiration.
Kiara, glowing with her baby bump, made her much-awaited debut at the Met Gala in a breathtaking black and white Gaurav Gupta couture gown titled Bravehearts. The dress boasted a striking golden breastplate and a sculptural detail resembling an umbilical cord that connected to a baby heart — a beautiful homage to motherhood and individuality. The fashion world applauded her daring and meaningful look, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, but fans were equally moved by another touching sight — the man quietly walking beside her, holding her hand every step of the way.
Later, Sidharth expressed his pride on Instagram by sharing Kiara’s Met Gala photos with the caption: “Both Bravehearts.” The gesture sealed his status not just as a heartthrob, but as a devoted husband and soon-to-be father.
With stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani making significant debuts at the Met Gala this year, Sidharth and Kiara’s tender romance reminded everyone that sometimes, love stories can outshine even the most extravagant couture.