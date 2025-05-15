Sanam Teri Kasam directors talk about Salman Khan's famous parties

Speaking on the Hindi Rush YouTube channel, the filmmakers recalled, “We told them (Russian crew) not to go. We told them that they wouldn’t come to work the next day. They said, ‘We are Russians, nobody can out-drink us’. We said, ‘All the best, this is Salman Khan’s party, don’t underestimate…’ The vodka never stopped flowing, and the people kept drinking. They wanted to prove that they are the best in the world when it comes to vodka consumption.”

Radhika also claimed, “There were people who rolled down the steps; Russian crew members. When they came the next day, half of them were late, half of them were holding their heads. Russians are very disciplined, they don’t like to be unprofessional. They said that the most shameful thing was that Salman never even swayed. He was standing like a rock."

They said, ‘All of us were rolling down, throwing up, and he was also drinking with us, but nothing happened to him.”

Vinay said that Salman showed up to work the next day, and didn’t seem at all bothered by last night's party. And because he was ready to work, everybody else had to keep working as well! Though Salman has often trapped about rumours of his alcohol addiction, his father, the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan once spoke about Salman's relationship with alcohol. “Whenever Salman feels an urge, he pours out a drink and keeps the glass in front of him, but doesn’t take a sip. He just sits with it, and after a while, the urge subsides,” Salim Khan said in an interview many years ago.

(By Suchismita Maity)