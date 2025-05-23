Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt is on her way to the red carpet

Alia Bhatt has officially kicked off her Cannes 2025 debut journey after deliberations that she may not have made it. Spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of May 22, the Jigra star served smart-casual perfection, looking every bit the power player as she headed to the French Riviera.
Ending weeks of speculation around her Cannes appearance, the L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador was seen in a sleek, head-to-toe Gucci look that balanced style and comfort like a pro.
Alia paired high-waisted, wide-leg blue jeans with a crisp white scoop-neck bodysuit, detailed with Gucci’s signature red and navy trim. She topped it off with a beige double-breasted Gucci blazer featuring the iconic GG embossing, oversized pockets, and bold black buttons.
She didn’t hold back on the accessories either. Alia elevated the fit with gold-toned retro oval Gucci sunglasses, small gold textured hoops, white sneakers for that perfect in-flight ease, and a black leather hobo bag from Gucci.
Keeping it low-key yet polished, Alia wore her hair in soft, side-swept layers with that fresh-from-the-salon shine. Her makeup was just a swipe of brow mascara and a glossy my-lips-but-better tint to complete her travel glow.
We cannot wait to see what she wears to the red carpet!