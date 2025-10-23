Taylor Swift earns 50 Cent’s stamp of approval for her music and fiancé Travis Kelce

It seems as though 50 cent never quite approved of their relationship, for whatever reason that may be. Even Taylor seemingly dissed her in her new Opalite track, saying that she was "on her phone" while her fiancé was in it "for real".

But the rapper definitely appreciated Tay-Tay's shoutout to him in her track Ruin the Friendship from her album Life of a Showgirl.

In the song, the Taylor sings, “And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cеnt song played / Should’ve kissed you anyway.”

“It really is cool because when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it’s to what was going on in culture at that time,” he explained.

In the early-to-mid 2000s, tracks like In Da Club and 21 Questions were ubiquitous. That cultural moment in hip-hop and pop culture that shaped a generation’s memories, including those of people like Taylor Swift, who was a teenager then.

“The music, you couldn’t miss it at that point and that’s why it was cool to me… What she was making reference to is the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point," he explained.