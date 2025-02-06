Vicky Kaushal visits Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of ‘Chhaava’ release

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently visited the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, marking the beginning of his journey to promote the upcoming historical film Chhaava. His visit to the sacred site, dedicated to Lord Shiva, added a spiritual dimension to the lead-up to the film’s release on February 14.

Dressed in a simple maroon kurta and white pants, the actor was seen performing traditional rituals under the guidance of temple priests. The visit comes as part of his nationwide tour for Chhaava, where he portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai.

As anticipation builds for the film, the makers recently unveiled Aaya Re Toofan, the second track from the movie’s soundtrack. Composed and performed by A.R. Rahman, the song was launched in Sambhajinagar in the presence of Kaushal, director Laxman Utekar, and a gathering of fans and media.

Describing the song, Vicky shared, “Aaya Re Toofan is a primal force of nature. Every person on set gave their all to honor the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This song is more than just music—it carries the weight of history.”

With Akshaye Khanna also featuring in a key role, Chhaava is set to hit theaters on February 14.