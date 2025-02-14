Manisha Koirala has spirituality to thank for her happiness and might be penning a book on it too, as we find out!

You’re one of the few actresses who have openly embraced your spiritual journey. Could you tell us more about that?

I feel a spiritual journey eventually becomes very important to anyone. Each individual has the full freedom to decide for themselves when they’d like that journey to begin — or, if they’re atheist, then never. Spirituality has helped me a lot. I’ve gone through hell and back and it has given me a different perspective. It made my worldview much broader. I feel spirituality, for me, has been the most important teacher when it comes to enjoying life and accepting it. It has also taught me how to live a fulfilled life. In recent times, I feel mental fitness is just as, if not more, important than physical fitness and I’m happy that spirituality has helped me so much in this journey.