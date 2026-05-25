Francesca Scorsese slams trolls after she faces backlash on her looks and ‘nepo kid’ tag

Time and again the internet has proved to be a place filled with pseudo positivity and unimaginable trolls. One slip up and the world will bring forth the insecurities you didn’t even know you had. Something similar was faced recently by Francesca Scorsese, 26, daughter of celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese. However, she turned the negativity into a spectacle and dismissed it gracefully, saying that such comments only reflect the bitterness of those making them.

Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca Scorsese claps back at cruel trolls mocking her looks after landing new TV role

Francesca faced tons of negative comment and unnecessary trolls after announcing her casting in the second season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. People commented on her looks and appearances and rolled down to her influence as a “nepo kid”. Taking to her social media, she ripped off these trolls and brought to light the sheer hatred people have in their hearts.

In the video shared on TikTok, she said, “I understand. I know I have doors opened for me. But I’m still trying to do the work. I’m still going hard, staying passionate, creating, and doing the work”. She also openly talked about the terrible comments that were thrown at her. She was called “fat”, “ugly” and even compared to a “refrigerator” and nicknamed as “Miss Piggy.”