Francesca Scorsese slams trolls after she faces backlash on her looks and ‘nepo kid’ tag

Time and again the internet has proved to be a place filled with pseudo positivity and unimaginable trolls. One slip up and the world will bring forth the insecurities you didn’t even know you had. Something similar was faced recently by Francesca Scorsese, 26, daughter of celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese. However, she turned the negativity into a spectacle and dismissed it gracefully, saying that such comments only reflect the bitterness of those making them.
Francesca faced tons of negative comment and unnecessary trolls after announcing her casting in the second season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. People commented on her looks and appearances and rolled down to her influence as a “nepo kid”. Taking to her social media, she ripped off these trolls and brought to light the sheer hatred people have in their hearts.
In the video shared on TikTok, she said, “I understand. I know I have doors opened for me. But I’m still trying to do the work. I’m still going hard, staying passionate, creating, and doing the work”. She also openly talked about the terrible comments that were thrown at her. She was called “fat”, “ugly” and even compared to a “refrigerator” and nicknamed as “Miss Piggy.”
Responding to such remarks she added, “If you’re going onto other people’s accounts looking for negativity, you’re a very, very sad person. I get it. I’m not the most beautiful girl in the world. I’m not the skinniest girl in the whole world. I’m chubby, I know it. But what does it matter?”
The actress hadn’t always been this upfront in responding to trolls. The relentless negativity had deeply affected her, in the past so much so that she even deleted her X account when things became unbearable. Now people have started targeting her on TikTok as well.
She emotionally added, “There’s so many trolls and so many bots and people that just go on to just try to ruin somebody’s day or make somebody feel like s**t. This is the kind of thing that causes people to lose their lives, like, your words have power behind them.”
In the end, she acknowledges that she has immensely big shoes to fill in carrying forward her father’s legacy. And at times, the weight of that legacy can feel overwhelming, but she remains determined to keep growing and carving out her own path in the film and television industry.
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