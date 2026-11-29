The Mirzapur franchise could be preparing for a bigger theatrical outing, with reports suggesting that an A-list Bollywood star has expressed interest in joining the cast of its upcoming sequel. Following the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, the makers are reportedly exploring possibilities for the next instalment, which is expected to expand the world of the crime drama.
According to reports, a source close to the development revealed that the star personally approached the makers to express interest in becoming part of the sequel. The development comes as the team considers taking the franchise forward following the response to its first theatrical instalment.
A source familiar with the development indicated that the actor himself took the initiative and reached out to the makers about being part of the second film.
The sequel is currently in the early stages of development. Casting decisions have not been finalised, and the makers have not officially announced the project or its complete cast. The team is reportedly looking at making the next instalment grander than the first, considering the audience interest in the franchise's characters and storyline.
Mirzapur is a crime thriller series created by Puneet Krishna. Set in the fictional town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, the series revolves around the criminal underworld, power struggles, political influence and rivalries between crime families. The story primarily follows Akhandanand Tripathi, played by Pankaj Tripathi, and his attempts to maintain control over the region. Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Dugal are also part of the ensemble cast. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and others across its seasons, Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. The series has released three seasons so far, with its third season arriving in July 2024.
The possibility of another instalment follows the performance of Mirzapur: The Movie, released in 2026, which brought the popular streaming series to cinemas.