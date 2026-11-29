The Mirzapur franchise could be preparing for a bigger theatrical outing, with reports suggesting that an A-list Bollywood star has expressed interest in joining the cast of its upcoming sequel. Following the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, the makers are reportedly exploring possibilities for the next instalment, which is expected to expand the world of the crime drama.

According to reports, a source close to the development revealed that the star personally approached the makers to express interest in becoming part of the sequel. The development comes as the team considers taking the franchise forward following the response to its first theatrical instalment.

Mirzapur: The Movie 2 casting update

A source familiar with the development indicated that the actor himself took the initiative and reached out to the makers about being part of the second film.