Dolly Parton's former California cottage near MJ’s Neverland Ranch hits market for $1.995M

A modest cottage once belonging to Dolly Parton is up for grabs and it comes with a windmill, a wig room, and a very famous former neighbour. The property, tucked into the heart of downtown Solvang in Santa Barbara County, has been listed for $1.995 million. The Danish-style town, known for its storybook architecture, sits just down the road from what was once Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

Dolly Parton’s former Solvang home with wig room and windmill listed for $1.995 million

Dolly owned the property from 2004 to 2014, using it as a private getaway alongside Judy Ogle, her childhood friend and longtime personal assistant. Despite more than a decade having passed since she sold it, the singer’s fingerprints are still all over the place — including a stained-glass tribute inside and, fittingly for country music’s most famous wig collector, a dedicated wig room.