Dolly Parton's former California cottage near MJ’s Neverland Ranch hits market for $1.995M

A modest cottage once belonging to Dolly Parton is up for grabs and it comes with a windmill, a wig room, and a very famous former neighbour. The property, tucked into the heart of downtown Solvang in Santa Barbara County, has been listed for $1.995 million. The Danish-style town, known for its storybook architecture, sits just down the road from what was once Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.
Dolly owned the property from 2004 to 2014, using it as a private getaway alongside Judy Ogle, her childhood friend and longtime personal assistant. Despite more than a decade having passed since she sold it, the singer’s fingerprints are still all over the place — including a stained-glass tribute inside and, fittingly for country music’s most famous wig collector, a dedicated wig room.
Far from the sprawling estate one might expect from a star of Dolly’s stature, the home is a relatively compact 2,500 square feet, spread across seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. It's actually structured as a triplex, with the current listing pitching it as an income property as much as a piece of memorabilia. One of the units functioned as Dolly's private retreat, while the other two have historically been rented out.
According to the compound's price history, a former owner purchased it for $185,000 decades ago, a later buyer paid nearly $1.3 million for it, and approximately $100,000 more was spent on modifications before it reached its current market price.
Co-owner Chris Lapp told reporters that a privacy screen added to the property was meant to keep curious fans from peering into what he called Dolly's ‘one-time inner sanctum’. Chris has floated the idea of the City of Solvang purchasing the home outright so fans could visit it, though local officials have so far been noncommittal — Solvang's mayor pointed out that the town never stepped in to buy Neverland Ranch either after Jackson's death.
The country icon died on August 25 in Nashville at age 80, following what her representatives described as a brief battle with cancer, roughly a year and a half after the death of her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean.
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