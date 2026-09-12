Celine Dion returns to the stage after six years, Paris welcomes her with karaoke and swaying moves

Global icon Celine Dion is ready to step back into the limelight after a six year hiatus on September 12. The singer’s long-awaited comeback is followed by her battle with a rare neurological disorder. Although her sons are quite worried about the return, the singer is all set to perform her first full concert in Paris.

Celine Dion makes her long-awaited stage comeback; leaving her sons worried

Celine has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome which made her cancel shows for years. Now that her health has improved quite a lot, the singer is ready to make her comeback. On Sept 12, the 58-year-old star is set to begin a 16-night residency at Paris' Plenitude Arena. Around 30,000 fans are expected to pack the stadium on the outskirts of Paris.

As per reports, sources close to the singer have said that her boys have been worried about her return but won’t stand in her way. A source said in a report, “Thus far, the boys have managed to put their own fears to the side so they can help her achieve what she's set out to do. They know this is something that she really wants to accomplish."