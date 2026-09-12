Celine Dion returns to the stage after six years, Paris welcomes her with karaoke and swaying moves

Global icon Celine Dion is ready to step back into the limelight after a six year hiatus on September 12. The singer’s long-awaited comeback is followed by her battle with a rare neurological disorder. Although her sons are quite worried about the return, the singer is all set to perform her first full concert in Paris.
Celine has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome which made her cancel shows for years. Now that her health has improved quite a lot, the singer is ready to make her comeback. On Sept 12, the 58-year-old star is set to begin a 16-night residency at Paris' Plenitude Arena. Around 30,000 fans are expected to pack the stadium on the outskirts of Paris.
As per reports, sources close to the singer have said that her boys have been worried about her return but won’t stand in her way. A source said in a report, “Thus far, the boys have managed to put their own fears to the side so they can help her achieve what she's set out to do. They know this is something that she really wants to accomplish."
Several videos have already started to surface on the internet with the singer grooving to the music. One user from the event shared a clip and wrote, “Celine Dion in Paris after years of Stiff Person Syndrome. She still can’t get close to fans for selfies or autographs the way she used to”. Concerned fans poured in their love and wrote, “Celine Dion walking in Paris right now. Stiff Person Syndrome made even walking difficult for her I almost cried when I saw the video..… she’s still my favorite of all time.” Another added, “That she is in Paris at all and looking like this is a miracle. Sending all the vibes to Celine Dion right now.”
The celebration spread through the streets of Paris, beyond the singer’s hotel premises and the concert grounds. People started to join in for costume contests and giant karaoke parties. On Friday, hundreds gathered for a free singalong in Paris’ northeastern 19th arrondissement, swaying and singing along to some of the singer’s best-known hits ahead of her opening show.